The Daily Cut: Ozzy Osbourne “Crazy Train”

Ozzy Osbourne: “Crazy Train”

ALBUM: Blizzard of Ozz

YEAR: 1980

WRITERS: Ozzy Osbourne, Randy Rhoads, Bob Daisley

Peaked at number-nine on the Billboard‘s Rock Albums and Top Tracks chart and “bubbled under” the Hot 100, reaching number-109.

Asked what his fans’ response to “Crazy Train” has meant to him, Ozzy Osbourne explains that the positive reaction he got to both that song and “I Don’t Know” from his first solo album, Blizzard of Ozz, were incredibly important. “It was the best feeling I ever had, because after getting fired from Sabbath I was really depressed for a long, long time and I knew ‘Crazy Train’ and ‘I Don’t Know’ were winners. They were the two real strongest tracks on the album for me, for a rock thing. When you write a good song, you don’t know whether anybody else is going to like it. I mean, everybody writes songs that they think are great, but not everybody likes them. So it’s such a nice thing when everybody out there picks up to them, you know.”

30 years ago today (April 28th, 1987), traveling on a plane filled with students returning to Boston from spring break in Miami, Ozzy bought everyone three rounds of drinks and sang “Crazy Train” over the PA.