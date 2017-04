BEREA (92.3 The Fan) – Myles Garrett skipped the trip to Philadelphia for the NFL Draft to remain in Texas to enjoy the moment with his family.

His dreams came true when the Browns called and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that he was the No. 1 selection.

Hall of Famer Bruce Smith – one of Garrett’s idols – presented Garret with his Browns jersey.

Watch Garret’s reaction in the video below.