Chris V.’s Rock Shop…..Welcome To Where Rock Lives!

After much thought and decision making, the man cave has been named.

Chris V.’s Rock Shop!

Pictured with me is Tom Kelley, owner and operator of Custom Carved Signs of Brunswick. What a great guy! Made me feel right at home and gave me some great ideas for the final product. Tom’s been doing woodworking for the past 40 years and opened up his shop just this past November. He has some really cool and unique stuff in his store. And as you can see, he does a lot of custom work as well. Be sure and ask him about “Yardzee” if your looking for something different to do this summer. You can check out Tom and his store on facebook at Custom Carved Signs of Brunswick. He’s on Pearl road right across from Drug Mart

This is where the magic happens!