Classic Rock Almanac April 29, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Tom Petty, Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench‘s pre-Heartbreakers band, Mudcrutch, finally release their (newly recorded) self-titled debut album. The group also includes original drummer Randall Marsh and original guitarist Tom Leadon, brother of the Eagles Bernie Leadon.

1999-Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee announces he is leaving the band to work on his new project, Methods of Mayhem. The band will replace Lee with ex-Ozzy Osbourne drummer Randy Castillo.

1988-Eric Clapton files for divorce from Patti Boyd, about whom he wrote “Layla.”

1980-Bob Seger‘s Against the Wind is certified gold. The album spends six weeks at number-one and yields four Top 40 hits.

1976-After playing a Memphis show, in which “Knock on Wood” singer Eddie Floyd joined him onstage, Bruce Springsteen jumps the fence at Graceland in hopes of meeting Elvis Presley. He is stopped by guards who lead him away without visiting The King, even after the Boss tells them he’s appeared simultaneously on the covers of Time and Newsweek.

BIRTHDAYS

Willie Nelson – 84 years old

The Country Music Hall of Famer is also an actor (Honeysuckle Rose, The Electric Horseman) and a noted pothead. As a songwriter, he has had an impact far beyond country: “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain,” “On the Road Again,” “Always on My Mind,” “Crazy,” “Funny (How Time Slips Away).” Born 1933.