AC/DC’s High Voltage Turns 41!

It was on this day in 1976 when AC/DC released their 1st internationally released album, “High Voltage.” Released April 30th, 1976, It was the first time that most Americans got their first dose of AC/DC. Their first albums, High Voltage and T.N.T. were only released in Australia. What a great album and every song is a hit! Well, to me they are! Here’s how it looks:

Tracks:

It’s a Long Way to the Top (If you Wanna Rock and Roll) Rock and Roll Singer The Jack Livewire T.N.T. Can I sit Next To You Girl Little Lover She’s got Balls High Voltage

Here are the guys back in their prime: