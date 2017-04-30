AC/DC’s High Voltage Turns 41!

April 30, 2017 10:00 AM

It was on this day in 1976 when AC/DC released their 1st internationally released album, “High Voltage.”  Released April 30th, 1976, It was the first time that most Americans got their first dose of AC/DC.  Their first albums, High Voltage and T.N.T. were only released in Australia.  What a great album and every song is a hit!  Well, to me they are! Here’s how it looks:

Tracks:

  1. It’s a Long Way to the Top (If you Wanna Rock and Roll)
  2. Rock and Roll Singer
  3. The Jack
  4. Livewire
  5. T.N.T.
  6. Can I sit Next To You Girl
  7. Little Lover
  8. She’s got Balls
  9. High Voltage

Here are the guys back in their prime:

More from Chris V.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Concert Calendar
Get The App

Listen Live