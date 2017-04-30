AC/DC’s High Voltage Turns 41!

It was on this day in 1976 when AC/DC released their 1st internationally released album, “High Voltage.” Released April 30th, 1976, It was the first time that most Americans got their first dose of AC/DC. Their first albums, High Voltage and T.N.T. were only released in Australia. What a great album and every song is a hit! Well, to me they are! Here’s how it looks:
Tracks:
- It’s a Long Way to the Top (If you Wanna Rock and Roll)
- Rock and Roll Singer
- The Jack
- Livewire
- T.N.T.
- Can I sit Next To You Girl
- Little Lover
- She’s got Balls
- High Voltage
Here are the guys back in their prime: