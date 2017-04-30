Classic Rock Almanac April 30, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2014-38 years after its release, The Ramones‘ self-titled debut album is certified gold for 500,000 sales.

2004-Sammy Hagar opens his first Cabo Wabo Cantina in the United States at the Harveys Resort and Casino in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Among those who join him for the festivities are Bob Weir from the Grateful Dead, Ted Nugent and country singer Toby Keith.

1999-Nazareth drummer Darrell Sweet collapses and dies of a massive heart attack as the band is preparing to take the stage at Riverfront Amphitheater in New Albany, Indiana. He was 51.

1993-English guitarist and producer Mick Ronson, who worked with David Bowie, Mott the Hoople, Hunter/Ronson, Bob Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Revue and The Rich Kids, dies of liver cancer at age 46.

1983-Chicago blues pioneer Muddy Waters dies of a heart attack at age 68.

1977-The Steve Miller Band releases “Jet Airliner.” It becomes his third consecutive Top 10 single after “Rock ‘n Me” and “Fly Like an Eagle.”

1969-The Beatles‘ films of “Get Back” and “Don’t Let Me Down” from their London rooftop concert air on C-B-S’s The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour.

1964-The Beatles get a 140-thousand dollar royalty check for the four months since Beatles brand chewing gum went on sale. The Beatles endorsed several snack and candy products when they first came to America. Besides Beatles brand chewing gum, Hood, a large New England dairy company, manufactured a “Beatle Krunch Coated Ice Cream Bar” in 1964.