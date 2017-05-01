Browns 2017 NFL Draft Class

The Cleveland Browns were very busy over the last 3 days of the 2017 NFL Draft.

After leading the NFL with 14 draft picks in 2016, the Browns tied for the fourth most picks this year with 10. The team also made 4 trades.

“We are excited about what we were able to accomplish this weekend,” executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said. “Obviously, Day 1 was huge for us with three first rounds and being able to add a couple more players on Day 2 and come back today with a number of guys we had targeted. We moved around quite a bit, but we were able to come away with still 10 picks of guys who we really had high on our board.”

Here’s a play-by-play look at how the weekend unfolded.

Round 1

1 – Myles Garrett – Defensive end, Texas A&M

12 – Traded to Houston for No. 25 and 2018 first-round pick

25 – Jabrill Peppers – Defensive back, Michigan (via Houston)

29 – David Njoku – Tight end, Miami (via Green Bay)

Round 2

33 – Traded to Green Bay for No. 29

52 – DeShone Kizer – Quarterback, Notre Dame (via Carolina)

Round 3

65 – Larry Ogunjobi – Defensive lineman, Charlotte

Round 4

108 – Traded to Green Bay for No. 29

126 – Howard Wilson – Cornerback, Houston (via Denver)

Round 5

145 – Traded to Denver for No. 126

175 – (via New England) Traded to Denver for No. 126

160 – Rod Johnson – Offensive lineman, Florida State (via NY Jets)

181 – Traded to NY Jets through Vikings

Round 6

185 – Caleb Brantley – Defensive tackle, Florida

188 – Traded to NY Jets (via Houston through Chicago)

Round 7

224 – Zane Gonzalez – Kicker, Arizona State (via NY Jets)

252 – Matthew Dayes – Running back, NC State (via Denver)