Browns Already Loaded With 12 Picks For 2018 NFL Draft

The dust has yet to even settle from the 2017 NFL Draft but it is never too early to look into the future to 2018.

After the Cleveland Browns made 5 trades and 14 picks in 2016 as well as 4 trades and 10 picks in 2017, they are set up to land another massive haul in 2018.

Since shocking the NFL last April by trading the No. 2 pick to Philadelphia and the rights to Carson Wentz, the Browns have become the league’s leading wheelers and dealers.

“I think this year maybe we were more proactive in trying to create some opportunity than even last year,” chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta said. “Although, we may have even made more deals last year.

“We try to be very proactive in general. We also just try to be really, really prepared for whatever might be happening throughout the three days.”

In the 2018 draft the Browns have their own picks in rounds 1-7 in addition to:

– 1st round pick from Houston as part of trade for 2017 No. 12 overall pick

– 2nd round pick from Philadelphia as part of trade for 2016 No. 2 overall pick

– 2nd round pick from Houston as part of QB Brock Osweiler trade

– 4th round pick from Carolina as part of P Andy Lee trade

– 6th round pick from Pittsburgh as part of DB Justin Gilbert trade

That’s 12 picks total including 5 of the first 64 selections, and it stands to reason they’ll make a few more trades.

“I don’t know that it will be our M.O. going forward,” DePodesta said of their overall philosophy, “but I think that we are always trying to think one step ahead so that we can be prepared and hopefully do something if we need to.”