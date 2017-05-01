Cavs Official Round 2 Playoff Fan Guide

2017 Cavaliers Playoffs

presented by Discount Drug Mart

ROUND 2:

Cavs vs.Toronto Raptors

#DefendTheLand Official Fan Guide

Games, Fan Fests, Watch Parties and MORE!

#DefendTheLand – The reigning 2016 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers have one goal in mind: REPEAT.

The Cavaliers advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals and will face the Toronto Raptors in Round 2 WITH HOMECOURT ADVANTAGE in a best-of-seven series that tips off with Games 1 and 2 being played at Quicken Loans Arena.

Eastern Conference Semifinals Game Schedule:

All game times listed are Eastern

GAME 1: Monday, May 1st @ 7:00 PM ET (TNT) at Cleveland

GAME 2: Wednesday, May 3rd @ 7:00 PM ET (TNT) at Cleveland

GAME 3: Friday, May 5th @ 7:00 PM ET (ESPN) at Toronto

GAME 4: Sunday, May 7th @ 3:30 PM ET (ABC) at Toronto

GAME 5: TBD*

GAME 6: TBD*

GAME 7: TBD*

*If necessary

Before and after all Cavs playoffs games, FOX Sports Ohio will provide pre- and postgame coverage hosted by Jeff Phelps and Campy Russell. Fred McLeod, Austin Carr, Mike Fratello and Allie Clifton will be part of the shows providing further reporting and analysis. All of the network’s playoff programming will stream on FOX Sports GO app as well. Fans can stop by the FOX Sports Ohio tent at Cavs Fan Fest prior to all home games for photos and prizes.

HOME PLAYOFF GAMES AT THE Q:

The Playoff Excitement Tips Off Outdoors at

FREE CAVS FAN FEST

presented by Huntington

Fans attending home games at Quicken Loans Arena throughout the playoffs will be treated to an elevated, high-energy in-arena experience complete with powerful new video intros, exciting entertainment acts, a Cavs t-shirt on every seat for every game, and more!

Doors for each game open 90 minutes prior to tipoff.

Round 2, Game 1 – Cavs T-Shirt presented by Phantom Fireworks and Rally Towel presented by State Farm

Round 2, Game 2 – Cavs T-Shirt presented by Westfield Insurance and Rally Towel presented by Ohio CAT

Continuing the bold statement and tradition set during the 2016 Cavs Playoffs, all fans inside The Q, 20,562 strong, are asked to join in singing the national anthem together, loudly and proudly, ready and united to enforce the LAWS OF THE LAND.



CAVS FAN FEST presented by Huntington

Fans with or without a ticket to the game can experience Cavs playoff excitement long before doors open for home games at Quicken Loans Arena. Each home game will feature the popular FREE Cavs Fan Fest presented by Huntington taking place outdoors at Gateway Plaza and along East 6th street.



Cavs Fan Fest will open at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, May 1st before Game 1 and at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3rd before Game 2. There will be all kinds of fun at Cavs Fan Fests and Watch Parties, proudly supported by FOX Sports Ohio and iHeartMedia Cleveland:

Style out at the Wine & Gold Nation Street Jam Van to get game day ready with Cavs-inspired hair paint, face paint and airbrush tattoos while enjoying music and games.

at the to get game day ready with Cavs-inspired hair paint, face paint and airbrush tattoos while enjoying music and games. Explore the Cavs Interactive Zone filled with fun games and inflatables.

the filled with fun games and inflatables. Play and participate in 3-on-3 youth basketball games , skills, drills and mini clinics on the Cavs Academy Sport Court .

in 3-on-3 , skills, drills and mini clinics on the . Enjoy live music by Northeast Ohio’s most popular bands .

by Northeast Ohio’s most popular . Watch performances by the Cavalier Girls, Scream Team, C-Town Throwdowns, Q Spirit Squad and QStix.

by the Cavalier Girls, Scream Team, C-Town Throwdowns, Q Spirit Squad and QStix. Mingle at the exclusive Wine & Gold United members lounge .

at the exclusive . Shop the Cavaliers Team Shop mobile container for the latest official Cavs playoff gear.

for the latest official Cavs playoff gear. Grab a bite to eat from some of the city’s favorite food trucks on site. Beer and soft drinks will also be available.

on site. and will also be available. Win great giveaways and prizes… and much more!

For more information and a schedule of band performances and food trucks attending, visit Cavs.com.

NOTE : All bags will be checked by security upon entry to Cavs Fan Fest and a list of prohibited items can be found at Cavs.com.

OFFICIAL ROAD GAME WATCH PARTIES AT THE Q

presented by Bud Light



All Admission Proceeds from Cavs Official Road Game Watch Parties

to Benefit Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity

Donations will continue the fight against neighborhood blight

in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County

Tickets for Round 2—Road Games 3 and 4

On Sale Beginning Monday, May 1st at 10:00 a.m.

There’s no place like the home court, even when the team is on the road!



Once again the Cleveland Cavaliers and their fans will be able to positively impact the Cleveland community during the NBA Playoffs by watching road playoff games at Quicken Loans Arena. All admission proceeds for the Official Road Game Watch Parties at The Q presented by Bud Light are being donated to Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity, to help continue and grow the fight against neighborhood blight in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County. During the 2015 and 2016 Cavs Playoff runs combined, the Road Game Watch Parties generated more than $1 million dollars from admissions that were donated to several local charitable and nonprofit organizations.

Each road game watch party provide fans the biggest and best watch party experience at The Q! While catching the action live on the HUMONGOTRON video scoreboard, fans will enjoy a game-like experience with mock-player intros, Humongotron flames, entertainment team performances, programmed timeouts and exciting halftime acts. The arena floor will also be transformed to feature a series of fun basketball games and inflatables for the whole family!

TICKET INFO: Watch Party tickets for Round 2, Games 3 and 4 go on sale MONDAY, May 1st at 10:00 a.m. at Northeast Ohio Discount Drug Mart locations, Cavs.com and the Quicken Loans Arena Box Office. Tickets are $5.00 each and all proceeds will be donated to benefit Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity, to help continue and grow the fight against neighborhood blight in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County. There is a 6 ticket limit per person. As each playoff round unfolds, fans can get tickets as they become available at the same locations. Arena doors open one hour prior to tipoff for Official Road Game Watch Parties at The Q.

Cleveland Gladiators Schedule Change:

The Cleveland Gladiators have announced a date change for NEXT weekend’s game at The Q against the Philadelphia Soul. The game, originally scheduled for Friday, May 5th, has been moved to SATURDAY, MAY 6th at 7:00 PM at Quicken Loans Arena. Any tickets held for the originally scheduled date of May 5th will be honored on Saturday, May 6th at 7:00 PM. Fans may contact the Gladiators at (216) 420-2222 with any ticket-related questions or can visit ClevelandGladiators.com for more information.

NOTE: In accordance with Quicken Loans Arena’s admittance policy, children under the age of 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to attend Cavaliers Road Game Watch Parties.

50+ Wine & Gold Nation Official Playoff Watch Parties

presented by Bud Light

Whether the team is playing at home or on the road, Cavs fans are invited to unite at one of 50+ bars and restaurants throughout Northeast Ohio serving as locations for Wine & Gold Nation Official Playoff Watch Parties presented by Bud Light.

Each location will be decked out in Wine & Gold spirit, feature Bud Light specials and promotional giveaways like rally towels, t-shirts, bar coasters and more as fans across the region gather together to watch the games and DEFEND THE LAND!

For a complete list of participating establishments and locations, visit Cavs.com.

SOCIAL & DIGITAL EXPERIENCE

OFFICIAL HASHTAG: #DefendTheLand

CAVS PLAYOFF TICKETS

To receive Playoff Access and get notified when tickets become available, register to become a Cavaliers Insiders OR become a member of Wine & Gold Nation (WGN) at Cavs.com/tickets. As the playoffs progress, you must be registered by the conclusion of Game 2 of the previous round to receive Playoff Access to purchase tickets on a first-come first-served basis for that round.

Playoff tickets are always available at cavs.com/tickets via Flash Seats, the Cavs

official secondary ticket marketplace. To learn about how to gain Playoff Access to tickets, visit Cavs.com/Tickets.

Cavs.com

The official headquarters for Cavs fans to find anything and everything they need to know about the 2017 Cavs Playoffs presented by Discount Drug Mart, including ticket information, a full listing of watch parties and special events, breaking news, exclusive video footage and much more!