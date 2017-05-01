TRIVIA

Today’s Question: The Rolling Stones’ number-one single “Ruby Tuesday” was certified gold for half a million sales 50 years ago today (May 1st, 1967).

Which of these statements about the song is true? a) It’s the only Stones song to feature Brian Jones on backing vocals.

b) Keith Richards and Bill Wyman combined to play upright bass on it, with Richards bowing and Wyman fingering.

c) It was a double A-side single with “Dandelion.” (It was a double A-side, but with “Lets Spend the Night Together.”)

d) The only drums on it are Charlie Watts playing bongos.

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Bruce Springsteen and Peter Gabriel appear on Time magazine’s list of the world’s most influential people.

2007-Rush releases Snakes and Arrows.

1999-Aerosmith visit victims of the Columbine High School shooting in a Denver hospital.

1999-Paul McCartney‘s first art exhibit opens in Siegen, Germany.

1984-Mick Fleetwood files for bankruptcy in the US.

1979-Elton John becomes the first English or American pop star to play Israel. Three weeks later, he becomes the first Western solo pop star to tour Russia.

1977-Eric Clapton enters Olympic Studios in London to begin work on Slowhand, the album which features “Lay Down Sally” and “Wonderful Tonight.”

1967-Elvis Presley marries Brooklyn native Priscilla Beaulieu in Las Vegas. Nevada Supreme Court Judge David Zenoff performs the late-morning ceremony in the suite of Aladdin Hotel owner Milton Prell.

1966-The Beatles‘ final U-K concert is a 15-minute set at the New Musical Express Awards at London’s Wembley Arena. They perform “I Feel Fine,” “Nowhere Man,” “Day Tripper,” “If I Needed Someone” and “I’m Down.” Unfortunately, the producers and manager Brian Epstein could not agree on terms for the show to be recorded. The Rolling Stones and The Who are also performers at the event.

1965-The Rolling Stones do two concerts in two cities in one day. The British rockers perform at New York’s Academy of Music in the afternoon then head to Philadelphia, where they share top billing with Herman’s Hermits on a Dick Clark Caravan of Stars show.

1963-The Rollin’ Stones sign a management contract with Andrew Loog Oldham and Eric Easton and are persuaded by Oldham to add a “g” to their name.