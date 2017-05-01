Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day

Eric Burdon & The Animals

The Animals were a British band formed about 1963 in Newcastle.

One of the more dominating bands from England’s R&B scene during the early ’60s, the Animals were second only to the Rolling Stones in influence among R&B-based bands in the first wave of the British Invasion. The band moved to London upon finding fame in 1964. The Animals were known for their harder, bluesy sound and deep-voiced frontman Eric Burdon often borrowing for American Bluesman.

Members

Current members

John Steel – drums (1963-1966, 1975-1976, 1983, 1992-present)

Mick Gallagher – keyboards (1965, 2003–present

Danny Handley – guitar, vocals (2003–present)

Scott Whitley- bass, vocals (2012–present)

Former members

Eric Burdon – vocals (1963-1968, 1975-1976, 1983)

Hilton Valentine – guitar (1963-1966, 1975-1976, 1983, 1992-2001)

Chas Chandler – bass, vocals (1963-1966, 1975-1976, 1983; died 1996)

Alan Price – keyboards, vocals (1963-1965, 1975-1976, 1983)

Dave Rowberry – keyboards (1965-1966, 1999-2003; died 2003)

Barry Jenkins – drums (1966-1968)

John Weider – bass, guitar, violin (1966-1968)

Vic Briggs – guitar, piano (1966-1968)

Danny McCulloch – bass (1966-1968, died 2015)

Zoot Money – keyboards, bass, vocals (1968, 1983)

Andy Summers – guitar, bass (1968)

Steve Grant – guitar, synthesiser, vocals (1983)

Steve Gregory – saxophones (1983)