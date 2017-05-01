Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day – Eric Burdon & The Animals

May 1, 2017 7:39 PM
Filed Under: Eric Burdon & The Animals, Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day - Eric Burdon & The Animals

Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day

Eric Burdon & The Animals

The Animals were a British band formed about 1963 in Newcastle.

One of the more dominating bands from England’s R&B scene during the early ’60s, the Animals were second only to the Rolling Stones in influence among R&B-based bands in the first wave of the British Invasion. The band moved to London upon finding fame in 1964. The Animals were known for their harder, bluesy sound and deep-voiced frontman Eric Burdon often borrowing for American Bluesman.

Members

Current members

John Steel – drums (1963-1966, 1975-1976, 1983, 1992-present)

Mick Gallagher – keyboards (1965, 2003–present

Danny Handley – guitar, vocals (2003–present)

Scott Whitley- bass, vocals (2012–present)

Former members

Eric Burdon – vocals (1963-1968, 1975-1976, 1983)

Hilton Valentine – guitar (1963-1966, 1975-1976, 1983, 1992-2001)

Chas Chandler – bass, vocals (1963-1966, 1975-1976, 1983; died 1996)

Alan Price – keyboards, vocals (1963-1965, 1975-1976, 1983)

Dave Rowberry – keyboards (1965-1966, 1999-2003; died 2003)

Barry Jenkins – drums (1966-1968)

John Weider – bass, guitar, violin (1966-1968)

Vic Briggs – guitar, piano (1966-1968)

Danny McCulloch – bass (1966-1968, died 2015)

Zoot Money – keyboards, bass, vocals (1968, 1983)

Andy Summers – guitar, bass (1968)

Steve Grant – guitar, synthesiser, vocals (1983)

Steve Gregory – saxophones (1983)

More from Mr. Classic
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Concert Calendar
Get The App

Listen Live