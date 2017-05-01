The Daily Cut: Eric Clapton “Wonderful Tonight”

May 1, 2017 8:31 AM
Eric Clapton: “Wonderful Tonight”

ALBUM: Slowhand

YEAR: 1977

WRITER:  Eric Clapton

Peaked at number-16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Drummer Jamie Oldaker was a member of Eric Clapton’s band off and on for about a decade, mostly in the ’70s and ’80s. He remembers that the musicians all knew who Eric was writing about when he brought in “Wonderful Tonight.” “That was written about Pattie, Eric’s Layla, Pattie Harrison. That was especially written for her. I mean, you can listen to the words and he’s sitting and talking to her, really, ‘cause I mean she really looked after him a lot.”

40 years ago today (May 1st, 1977) Eric Clapton and his band entered London’s Olympic Studios to begin recording the Slowhand album, which featured the classics “Lay Down Sally,” “Cocaine” and “Wonderful Tonight.”

