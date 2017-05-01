The Godfather Movie Reunion

Still to this day, and the part 2 of this movie franchise was pretty cool too, “The Godfather” still to this day has more than stood the test of movie times. Whenever it’s a crappy day and the cable TV doesn’t go out, I can be certainly found plopped on the couch watching The Godfather and part 2 whenever it’s hopefully being shown on TCM because they don’t interrupt the movies with commercials. Because man, do I wanna call Luca Brasi when I’m watching either of these movies on AMC. A 3 hour movie turns into 4 hours or more. Godfather 3? I could care less about that one, let it sleep with the fishes.

Thanks to Rolling Stone, HERE are members of The Godfather movie who held a reunion during this past Tribeca Movie Festival in New York City. Have a great day.

