TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Former Foreigner singer Lou Gramm celebrates his 67th birthday today (May 2nd).

While he was still in Foreigner, Gramm released his first solo album, Ready or Not , in 1987. What was the name of the song from it that topped the rock radio charts?

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Ringo Starr discusses his career from The Beatles through his new C-D, Liverpool Eight, in an HBO special. He’s joined by Dave Stewart, who produced the new release.

2006-Pearl Jam‘s self-titled eighth album hits stores.

2005-Cream starts a four-night reunion at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the site of the group’s last public show on November 26th, 1968. Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce and Ginger Baker last played together in January 1993 when Cream was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

1980-The Pink Floyd song “Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)” is banned in South Africa, where black children have made it an anthem for the inequality in their education.

1978-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers release their second album, You’re Gonna Get It!

1977-Bruce Springsteen‘s second album, The Wild, the Innocent and the E Street Shuffle, goes gold three years after its release. 1977-Eric Clapton records “Wonderful Tonight.” 1972-A scheduled “15-minute audition” by Bruce Springsteen for Columbia A&R man John Hammond turns into a two-hour performance and an invitation from Hammond to return the next day to cut demos. 1969-In the midst of a U-S tour, Led Zeppelin begin a two-day recording session in L-A, during which they record “Whole Lotta Love” and other tracks for Led Zeppelin 2. 1964-Replacing Meet The Beatles at number-one, The Beatles’ Second Album becomes the first record to reach the top of the U-S album chart in its second week.

BIRTHDAYS