Legendary Jam Bander Col. Bruce Hampton Dies after Birthday Concert

By Hayden Wright

Col. Bruce Hampton, “Grandaddy of the Jam Scene” in Atlanta, passed away on his 70th birthday after a star-studded celebration. The colonel attended “Hampton 70,” a gathering to celebrate his milestone birthday. The musician opened the sold-out show and collapsed during an encore performance of “Turn on Your Lovelight.” He was rushed to the hospital and died shortly thereafter.

Related: Run The Jewels Are Rapping EMTs in ‘Blockbuster Night Part 1’ Video: Watch

“Hampton 70” included performances by Hampton Grease Band, Aquarium Rescue Unit and The Codetalkers – included Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, John Popper, Oliver Wood, Dave Schools, Chuck Leavell, and others from the rock and jam band scene.

The Tedeschi Trucks band released a statement following the show confirming that Hampton had died.

“After collapsing on stage surrounded by his friends, family, fans and the people he loved Col. Bruce Hampton has passed away. The family is asking for respect and privacy at this difficult time.”

Hampton’s legendary status among jam band aficionados inspired artists across mediums. In 2014, he appeared in the Run the Jewels video for “Blockbuster Night Pt. 1.”