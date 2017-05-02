Projecting The Browns Depth Chart Following 2017 NFL Draft

Over the course of 15 months, the Cleveland Browns have gotten younger thanks to a total of 9 draft trades and 24 draft picks.
Like every team, the Browns keep a working 53-man roster board and depth chart in their offices.
Take a look at how the Browns roster has been reshaped with the last 2 drafts and what the 53-man depth chart could look like this fall. (Note: the defensive chart works off of the 2016 chart because defensive coordinator Gregg Williams hasn’t identified what base defense he will run)
OFFENSE
WR – Corey Coleman, Rashard Higgins, Jordan Payton,
LT – Joe Thomas, Roderick Johnson
LG – Joel Bitonio, Spencer Drango
C – J.C. Tretter, Austin Reiter
RG – Kevin Zeitler, John Greco
RT – Shon Coleman, Cameron Erving
TE – David Njoku, Seth DeValve, Randall Telfer
QB – Cody Kessler, DeShone Kizer, Brock Osweiler
WR – Kenny Britt, Ricardo Louis,
RB – Isaiah Crowell, Duke Johnson, Matt Dayes (Practice squad)
FB – Danny Vitale
DEFENSE
RDE – Myles Garrett, Jamie Meder, Xavier Cooper
NT – Danny Shelton, Caleb Brantley, Gabe Wright
LDE – Emmanuel Ogbah, Carl Nassib, Larry Ogunjobi
OLB – Jamie Collins, Cam Johnson
LILB – Demario Davis, Dominique Alexander
RILB – Christian Kirksey, Tank Carder
OLB – Joe Schobert, Nate Orchard
LCB – Joe Haden, Briean Boddy-Calhoun
SS – Jabrill Peppers, Tyvis Powell
FS – Ibraheim Campbell, Ed Reynolds, Trey Caldwell
RCB – Jamar Taylor, Howard Wilson
SPECIAL TEAMS
P – Britton Colquitt
K – Zane Gonzalez
LS – Charley Hughlett
PR/KR – Jabrill Peppers
Key: 2017 draft pick 2016 draft pick