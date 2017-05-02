Projecting The Browns Depth Chart Following 2017 NFL Draft

Over the course of 15 months, the Cleveland Browns have gotten younger thanks to a total of 9 draft trades and 24 draft picks.

Like every team, the Browns keep a working 53-man roster board and depth chart in their offices.

Take a look at how the Browns roster has been reshaped with the last 2 drafts and what the 53-man depth chart could look like this fall. (Note: the defensive chart works off of the 2016 chart because defensive coordinator Gregg Williams hasn’t identified what base defense he will run)

OFFENSE

WR – Corey Coleman, Rashard Higgins, Jordan Payton,

LT – Joe Thomas, Roderick Johnson

LG – Joel Bitonio, Spencer Drango

C – J.C. Tretter, Austin Reiter

RG – Kevin Zeitler, John Greco

RT – Shon Coleman, Cameron Erving

TE – David Njoku, Seth DeValve, Randall Telfer

QB – Cody Kessler, DeShone Kizer, Brock Osweiler

WR – Kenny Britt, Ricardo Louis,

RB – Isaiah Crowell, Duke Johnson, Matt Dayes (Practice squad)

FB – Danny Vitale

DEFENSE

RDE – Myles Garrett, Jamie Meder, Xavier Cooper

NT – Danny Shelton, Caleb Brantley, Gabe Wright

LDE – Emmanuel Ogbah, Carl Nassib, Larry Ogunjobi

OLB – Jamie Collins, Cam Johnson

LILB – Demario Davis, Dominique Alexander

RILB – Christian Kirksey, Tank Carder

OLB – Joe Schobert, Nate Orchard

LCB – Joe Haden, Briean Boddy-Calhoun

SS – Jabrill Peppers, Tyvis Powell

FS – Ibraheim Campbell, Ed Reynolds, Trey Caldwell

RCB – Jamar Taylor, Howard Wilson

SPECIAL TEAMS

P – Britton Colquitt

K – Zane Gonzalez

LS – Charley Hughlett

PR/KR – Jabrill Peppers

Key: 2017 draft pick 2016 draft pick