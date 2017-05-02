The Daily Cut: Styx “Renegade”

Styx: “Renegade”

ALBUM: Pieces of Eight

YEAR: 1978

WRITER: Tommy Shaw

Peaked at number-16 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

“Renegade” was written by Styx singer-guitarist Tommy Shaw, but did he write it about himself? “’Renegade’ is just another one of those songs that that just seemed like the right thing to sing. I’d never been caught doing anything bad, never been arrested, never been running from the law, but that song just had that feeling so I went with it.”

Todd Sucherman, who joined Styx after original drummer John Panozzo‘s death in 1996, celebrates his 48th birthday today (May 2nd).