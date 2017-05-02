The Pre-Prom Party Gets Busted

I bet these 30 some odd kids have a lot of explaining to do. And being originally from New Jersey, this was not some short ride to go party. No, Clifton is in the north – central part of the state. All traveled to the Catskills, New York which is a good 2 1/2 – 3 hour trip depending on traffic. And regardless of whether there was beer and booze there (which there was) or not, how do you get away with this? Some of these students better learn how to walk, or ride a bike again because if I’m their parent, those using the car privileges have been suspended until further notice. And certainly after their prom is over with. They can Uber.

Thanks to WABC-TV in New York, HERE are the party details.

Have a great day and I’m glad my kids have 4 legs and a tail.