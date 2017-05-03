TRIVIA

Today’s Question: REO Speedwagon bassist Bruce Hall celebrates his 64th birthday today (May 3rd).

Hall joined REO in 1977 and has been with them ever since. What is the name of the musician he replaced, who’d been in the band for 10 years? a) Terry Luttrell

b) Greg Philbin

c) Mike Blair

d) Jesse Harms

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-The life, career and charitable work of folksinger and activist Pete Seeger are celebrated at Madison Square Garden in New York. Leading the list of performers on hand to wish Seeger a happy 90th birthday are Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Ben Harper, Emmylou Harris, Arlo Guthrie, Joan Baez, Roger McGuinn and Richie Havens.

2006-Mark Knopfler and Emmylou Harris‘s duets album All the Roadrunning lands at number-17 on the Billboard album chart with 47-thousand copies sold. It’s the best sales week for either singer since SoundScan started tracking album sales in 1991.

2005-Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry releases his fourth solo album, and first in 21 years. He celebrates the release with an in-store appearance at a Newbury Comics record store in Boston.

2001-Gregg Allman ties the knot for the sixth time, eloping with girlfriend Stacey Fountain.

2000-Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich delivers to Napster a list of 335-thousand people who’ve downloaded M-P-3 files of the group’s music. The company promises to stop users from trading Metallica songs via its service.

1980-Against the Wind by Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band hits number-one on the Billboard album chart.

1978-FM, a film about the conflicts at a radio station, premieres in Los Angeles. The soundtrack, featuring Steely Dan‘s title track, plus songs by Steve Miller, The Eagles, Neil Young, Billy Joel and Warren Zevon, proves more successful than the movie.

1976-Aerosmith releases its fourth album, Rocks. It will become the band’s first Top 10, peaking at number-three.

1975-Elton John is the first white performer to guest on Soul Train, thanks to the popularity and sound of “Philadelphia Freedom.”

1971-Grand Funk Railroad invites 150 members of the press to meet the band at New York’s Gotham Hotel. Six journalists show up.