Hell Hath No Fury…

Than a woman who’s upset with you, and is stomping your car windshield to smithereens as you’ll see HERE. As you’ll also hear, read in the story first, both the stomper and the guy who owns the car say they were just friends. Right. A simple disagreement spurns her to dance on that windshield like singer Carrie Underwood would do in the song “Before He Cheats”. The guy probably after giving that account immediately went into a witness protection program.

There is a good ending to this which happened where else? Outside of a Walmart. The man who shot the video on his phone, gives a very decent play by play of this too I should add, owns an auto repair store in the same shopping plaza and is replacing this man’s shattered windshield free of charge. How cool is that? And, perhaps offering some advice, therapy on choosing a girlfriend who’s not psycho the next time as well.

Have a great day. And thanks to WAFF-TV for the story and video.