The Daily Cut: Led Zeppelin”Whole Lotta Love”

Led Zeppelin:“Whole Lotta Love”

ALBUM: Led Zeppelin II

YEAR: 1969

WRITERS: John Bonham, John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, Willie Dixon

Reached number-four on the Billboard Hot 100. Ranked number 75 on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time in 2004.

Singer Robert Plant says that the thing people need to know about Led Zeppelin’s classic “Whole Lotta Love” is how spontaneously everything about it came together. “‘Whole Lotta Love’ was written in a half an hour and recorded in an hour and a bit. Eight track. And that was a real moment, you know? And even the middle bit was just one of those things. People got stereos and people were smoking marijuana and listening to the panning of the stereo and all that. I remember it like it was yesterday.”

