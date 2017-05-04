TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Twenty years ago today, Crosby, Stills & Nash played Kent, Ohio on the anniversary of the 1970 National Guard fatal shootings of four students at Kent State University, the event commemorated in their song “Ohio.”

How long after the shootings did the band record “Ohio”? a) 9 days

b) 17 days

c) on the one month anniversary

d) on the one year anniversary

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-Bruce Springsteen’s Devils and Dust debuts at number-one in Billboard — his seventh number-one album.

2004-Ex-Guns n’ Roses members Slash and Duff McKagan sue frontman Axl Rose, claiming he has cheated them out at least a million dollars. In the suit, Duff and Slash claim Rose doesn’t have any controlling interest over their songs, but that he still killed deals that would have put their tunes in a half-dozen movies.

1995-U-2 announce plans for an interactive MTV series called Zoo TV.

1987-Paul Butterfield, singer, harmonica player and leader of the pioneering blues band that bore his name, dies of alcohol-related causes in his West Hollywood apartment at age 44. The Butterfield band historically backed Bob Dylan at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival when the folk troubadour did his controversial first electric performance.

1973-Led Zeppelin play their first U-S stadium date, at Braves Stadium in Atlanta, to kick off a 1973 American tour. The tours sets a rock and roll record, grossing more than three-million-dollars.

1964-The Moody Blues are formed in Birmingham, England, when singer-guitarist Denny Laine disbands The Diplomats and joins up with four other local musicians.

BIRTHDAYS