The Daily Cut: Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young “Ohio”

Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young: “Ohio”

ALBUM: So Far

YEAR: Released as a single in 1970, it made its first appearance on an album in 1974.

WRITER: Neil Young

Peaked at number-14 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Neil Young wrote “Ohio” soon after hearing the news of the shootings of 13 students on the campus of Kent State University on May 4th, 1970 that resulted in four deaths. David Crosby was asked how Young presented the song to the rest of the band. “He didn’t present it to us, I watched him write it. He looked at that picture, the one that blew us all away, of the girl kneeling over the guy on the ground and was understandably moved, same as all of were – that wasn’t right. And he wrote the song and I called Nash, Nash called Stephen, we got the studio, we went in and we cut it. Bing, bam, zip, done — and put it out immediately.”

20 years ago today (May 4th, 1997), Crosby, Stills and Nash played Kent, Ohio on the anniversary of the 1970 fatal shootings by the National Guard of four students at Kent State University, the event that sparked Neil Young to write “Ohio.”