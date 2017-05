Phil Collins is coming out of retirement and Mike Rutherfords’ band is his opening act. Wonder if this will lead to any speculation of a Genesis reunion? Mike +┬áThe Mechanics will open for Phil’s solo shows in London and Dublin next moth. It also happens that this is the 50th anniversary of the formation of Genesis.

Full interview with Mike Rutherford

Since we’ve entered the Land Of Speculation, I wonder if Peter Gabriel has any plans for the next 18 months or so.