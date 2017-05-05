Classic Rock Almanac May 5, 2017

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Original Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward celebrates his 69th birthday today. Since 2002, Ward has hosted an Internet radio show on WPMD at Cerritos College in California. What is the name of the show?

a) Bangers and Mash

b) The Power Hour

c) Rock 50

d) The Psycho Ward

ANNIVERSARIES

1995-Ex-Guns n’ Roses drummer Steven Adler is arraigned on felony heroin possession charges and two misdemeanor drug charges.

1986-Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Atlantic Records chairman Ahmet Ertegun announces that Cleveland has been chosen as the home of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.

1984-Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde marries Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr.

1981-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers release their fourth album, Hard Promises.

1980-Billy Joel gets a platinum album for Glass Houses, which contains the number-one single “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me.”

1969-Creedence Clearwater Revival‘s “Bad Moon Rising” debuts at number-80 on the Billboard singles chart. It’s two positions behind the record’s B-side, “Lodi,” which enters at number-78, one spot behind Solomon Burke‘s soul cover of CCR’s “Proud Mary.”

1968-In Long Beach, California, Buffalo Springfield play their final concert together.