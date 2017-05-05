Kentucky Derby Time !

May 5, 2017 10:33 AM
Filed Under: Kentucky Derby

And shortly after I get done typing this, I’ll be grabbing some lunch, then opening up my Daily Racing Form to check out today’s Kentucky Oaks card that’ll be run later today also at Churchill Downs. The Oaks card, is loaded with major stakes races which also gives horse players an early peak on track bias. Whether the rail is hot or dead, outside speed is going to be a factor down the stretch. Like here, rain is certainly in the forecast today. It’s supposed to become more scattered for tomorrow. However while the main track at Churchill should dry out and the track conditions should be listed I’m thinking no worse than “good”. The turf with all the rain they’ve received in Louisville will make that surface rather soft. You could see a few races both today and tomorrow where the turf could be listed as “yielding”.

The good thing about rain at the track is that’s when all the long shots usually come in to give us a better return on our investment. So if you’re going to bet the Derby, thanks to WHAS-TV in Louisville who give their 5 horses to watch HERE.

Have a great weekend, hope you hit for a mortgage payment. And see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30am and thanks.

 

