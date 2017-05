Bob Daisley keeps suing Ozzy Osbourne over royalties from Blizzard Of Oz & Diary Of A Madman. I doubt Ozzy even remembers makingĀ Blizzard Of Oz & Diary Of A Madman. Several lawsuits have been dismissed, but the latest one is heading for arbitration.

See the suit HERE

Due to the litigious nature of the business, I’m surprised that the next of kin of the bat that Ozzy bit the head off hasn’t started legal proceedings yet!