The Daily Cut: The Kinks “Waterloo Sunset”

The Kinks: “Waterloo Sunset”

ALBUM: Something Else

YEAR: 1967

WRITER: Ray Davies

Failed to chart in the U.S., but peaked at number-two in Britain. It later ranked number 42 on Rolling Stone‘s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

Partially because The Kinks were unable to tour the U.S. to support it at the time, one of their most enduring songs, “Waterloo Sunset,” didn’t even chart here. In a 1990 interview, Ray Davies told us who he would love to hear the song covered by. “Frank Sinatra to sing ‘Waterloo Sunset’ would make me laugh, I mean, make me proud. It would make me proud and make me laugh, because I remember waking up – it came to me in a dream, that song. I mean, people don’t know it over here, this was the only country in the world where it wasn’t number-one. Maybe that’s why I came here, I had to break America after that insult. But I thought of him singing it at one point.”

50 years ago today (May 5th, 1967), “Waterloo Sunset” was released as a single in Great Britain, where it would peak at number-two in the charts (Not number-one, Ray. Sorry.)