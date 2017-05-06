Classic Rock Almanac May 6, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-Lynyrd Skynyrd bass player Ean Evans dies of cancer at age 48.

1997-Crosby, Stills & Nash, Buffalo Springfield, The (Young) Rascals, Parliament-Funkadelic, Joni Mitchell, Jackson 5, Bee Gees, Mahalia Jackson, Bill Monroe and Syd Nathan are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. Neil Young boycotts the event after complaining about the event’s seating and TV taping policy.

1984-Spinal Tap plays its first “real life” concert at CBGB in New York.

1983-We Will Rock You, the Queen concert film, has its U.S. premiere in San Diego.

1977-Eric Clapton records the song “Cocaine” for his Slowhand album.

1977-Led Zeppelin break their own record for largest audience at a single-act concert when 76,229 fans see them at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan.

1972-“Rocket Man” by Elton John is released as a single.

1967-The Grateful Dead‘s self-titled debut enters the album chart.

1965-Keith Richards starts writing The Rolling Stones‘ first number-one hit, “Satisfaction.” After performing at Jack Russell Stadium in Clearwater, Florida, he awakens from a brief sleep with a melody on his mind, turns on his portable tape recorder and starts to strum the first fragments of the song. He nods off again, but the melody is preserved on tape. He and Mick Jagger turn it into one of the most famous songs of the ’60s.

1957-Chuck Berry records “Rock and Roll Music.”

1955-Bill Haley and the Comets become the first rock artists to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York. They join Les Paul & Mary Ford, The Count Basie Orchestra, Billie Holiday and Buddy Rich in a benefit show for Lighthouse for the Blind.

BIRTHDAYS

Bob Seger – 72 years old

The legendary Detroit rocker first made waves with 1969’s “Rambling Gambling Man.” He launched a half-dozen years as a singles-chart mainstay with 1976’s “Night Moves.” Born 1945.