Terminal Tower Disappears!

It’s like a David Copperfield trick, you know, when he says he’s going to make a jumbo jet disappear. I guess it would be sort of easy when you’re doing the trick on television, but when I was downtown yesterday and looked up to see the Terminal Tower, oops! Where’d it go?!

Of course, nothing evil, although if someone was filming a Marvel movie in Cleveland, Friday afternoon would have been perfect. No extra special effects budget necessary! Just the perfect blend of rain, fog, clouds, water, and wahlah, no Terminal Tower!

Was definitely weird to see. Glad she’s back today!