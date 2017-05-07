Classic Rock Almanac May 7, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band play their first theater show in 28 years, a benefit at the Count Basie Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey. Their set includes the Darkness on the Edge of Town and Born to Run albums in sequence.

2002-MTV airs the 10th and final episode of The Osbournes‘ first season.

2002-The Rolling Stones announce their upcoming tour by descending into Van Cortlandt Park in The Bronx, New York on a blimp.

2001-While Lou Reed is in Amsterdam, a hoax announcement of his death is circulated on the Internet.

1991-A wrongful death suit against Ozzy Osbourne is dismissed after a Georgia couple fails to prove that Ozzy’s music inspired their son to attempt suicide.

1976-Paul McCartney & Wings perform at the Olympia in Detroit. A local reporter angers Paul by asking about The Beatles. “It’s 1976, and I don’t think most of the people here care about what happened 10 years ago,” he retorts.

1973-“Give Me Love” is released as the first single from George Harrison‘s Living in the Material World. It will become his second number-one single.

1971-The Rolling Stones release “Brown Sugar” as a single in the U-S.

1971-On their way home from an unpublicized gig in Sunderland, England (all tickets 50 pence, about $1.25), The Who stop for a roadside leak outside Sheffield and shoot the cover for Who’s Next.

BIRTHDAYS

Phil Campbell – 56 years old

Motorhead guitarist. Born 1961.

Prairie Prince – 67 years old

Tubes/Todd Rundgren/ex-New Cars/ex-Jefferson Starship/ex-Journey drummer. Born 1950.