TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Van Halen drummer Alex Van Halen celebrates his 64th birthday today (May 8th).

During his entire career, Alex has only appeared one song not by the band Van Halen, a Grammy-nominated instrumental called “Respect the Wind” that’s credited to “Edward and Alex Van Halen.” On which mid-’90s disaster movie’s soundtrack does the song appear? a) Volcano

b) Deep Impact

c) Twister

d) Titanic

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-The Beatles lose their lawsuit against Apple Computers. The band’s Apple Corps had argued that the computer giant violated an earlier agreement about using its logo to sell music.

2006-Keith Richards undergoes brain surgery at a New Zealand hospital to relieve bleeding in his brain caused when he fell from a tree in April. The Stones postpone the beginning of their European tour to allow Richards time to recover.

1979-Supertramp‘s Breakfast in America is certified platinum. Eleven days later it hits the top of Billboard‘s album chart, where it remains for four consecutive weeks. It’s the group’s only number-one album.

1975-The second Bad Company album, Straight Shooter, is certified gold.

1962-Brian Epstein takes The Beatles‘ rejected Decca audition tape to a friend, who puts him in touch with EMI producer George Martin.