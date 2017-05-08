TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Van Halen drummer Alex Van Halen celebrates his 64th birthday today (May 8th).
During his entire career, Alex has only appeared one song not by the band Van Halen, a Grammy-nominated instrumental called “Respect the Wind” that’s credited to “Edward and Alex Van Halen.” On which mid-’90s disaster movie’s soundtrack does the song appear?
a) Volcano
b) Deep Impact
c) Twister
d) Titanic
scroll down for today’s answer
ANNIVERSARIES
2006-The Beatles lose their lawsuit against Apple Computers. The band’s Apple Corps had argued that the computer giant violated an earlier agreement about using its logo to sell music.
2006-Keith Richards undergoes brain surgery at a New Zealand hospital to relieve bleeding in his brain caused when he fell from a tree in April. The Stones postpone the beginning of their European tour to allow Richards time to recover.
1979-Supertramp‘s Breakfast in America is certified platinum. Eleven days later it hits the top of Billboard‘s album chart, where it remains for four consecutive weeks. It’s the group’s only number-one album.
1975-The second Bad Company album, Straight Shooter, is certified gold.
1962-Brian Epstein takes The Beatles‘ rejected Decca audition tape to a friend, who puts him in touch with EMI producer George Martin.
BIRTHDAYS
Alex Van Halen – 64 years old
Van Halen drummer. Born 1953.
Billy Burnette – 64 years old
He took Lindsey Buckingham‘s place in Fleetwood Mac during the ’80s, spent a month in Bob Dylan‘s touring band in 2003 and then played with John Fogerty. His father Dorsey and uncle Johnny Burnette were two-thirds of the ’50s rockabilly group known simply as The Rock & Roll Trio. As a teenager, Billy went on tour with Brenda Lee. Born 1953.
Gary Glitter (Paul Gadd) – 73 years old
The British glam-rocker is best known in the U.S. for “Rock and Roll Part Two,” the 1972 hit that’s become a staple at ballparks and arenas. In the ’90s, he performed Quadrophenia with The Who on tour. His recent story has been a lot less wholesome. He was convicted on child pornography charges in 1999 and spent four months in jail in the U.K. He then moved to Vietnam, where he was arrested again in November 2005, this time for sexually abusing two pre-teens. He served a prison sentence for that offense. Born 1944.
TRIVIA ANSWER
c) Twister