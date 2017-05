Former Cleveland radio host Jim McIntyre stopped by WNCX this morning to talk to Slats about the upcoming Red Cross Cup golf tournament.

The Red Cross Cup is an annual golf tournament that is held in an effort to raise money for the American Red Cross of Northeast Ohio. This year’s Red Cross Cup will be held at Canterbury Golf Club on Monday, June 12th. No matter how well (or not so well) you golf, you’ll come out a winner because you’ll be raising money for a great cause!