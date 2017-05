Meatloaf keeps his acting career revved up by appearing in Ghost Wars on the SyFy channel which is filming now in Vancouver, Canada. This paranormal action series also will feature Vincent D’Onofrio and Kim Coates.

At this point in his life, acting has to be a less physically taxing profession than fronting a rock band. That is, of course, if he’s winning the war and not the ghosts.