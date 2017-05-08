The Daily Cut: The Yardbirds “I’m a Man”

The Yardbirds: “I’m a Man”

ALBUM: Having a Rave Up

YEAR: 1965

WRITER: Bo Diddley

Peaked at number-17 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Yardbirds recorded their cover of Bo Diddley’s “I’m a Man” at Chess Records in Chicago during their first American tour, with Jeff Beck on guitar. The group’s bassist, Paul Samwell-Smith, talks about the song and why, although it made the Top 20, it might not have been as big a hit as they hoped. “I loved ‘I’m a Man.’ It’s one of my favorite stage songs and the record was an attempt at getting it onto tape. It wasn’t a pop song, it was a blues song. It nearly worked, it’s pretty good.”

Original Yardbirds bassist Paul Samwell-Smith celebrates his 74th birthday today (May 8th).