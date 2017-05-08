On my Facebook page, I’ve been posting a daily song from U2 as we count down the days to their grand return to Cleveland. Fifty-four, thanks for asking.

I bumped into this little gem, The Edge and Mario Batali! A total surprise (I don’t have cable, so if Mario has another show, I can’t see it) as Edge is doing a really lovely version of “Running To Stand Still.” I’m sure Mario and his orange crocs will be side stage at some show in the very near future!

And on a side note, if you love food, and Spain, check out Mario and friends with Spain…On The Road Again. Do not watch hungry!