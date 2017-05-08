The Edge and Mario Batali

May 8, 2017 10:49 PM
Filed Under: mario batali, U2

On my Facebook page, I’ve been posting a daily song from U2 as we count down the days to their grand return to Cleveland.  Fifty-four, thanks for asking.

I bumped into this little gem, The Edge and Mario Batali! A total surprise (I don’t have cable, so if Mario has another show, I can’t see it) as Edge is doing a really lovely version of “Running To Stand Still.”  I’m sure Mario and his orange crocs will be side stage at some show in the very near future!

And on a side note, if you love food, and Spain, check out Mario and friends with Spain…On The Road Again.  Do not watch hungry!

More from Sue
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Concert Calendar
Get The App

Listen Live