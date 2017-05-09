A Good Doggy Reunion Story

I’m always a sucker for these, being the dad of a rescue dog and cat. And a reminder of sorts. Just like with your two legged kids, you should never leave your four legged kids unattended for any period of time too. I do like another part of this reunion story, the co-worker’s husband who pretty much did the detective work in locating these two dogs, basically said “um, I know people and did a few things to locate her dogs”. Gee, is this guy’s last name Soprano? First name is Tony?

Thanks to WABC-TV in New York for the happy, tail wagging tale HERE.

Have a great day.