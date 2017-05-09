TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Billy Joel celebrates his 68th birthday today (May 9th).

Billy played in a number of groups and duos before going solo in the early ’70s. Which one of these was he never a member of? a) The Hassles

b) Attila

c) The Vagrants

d) The Lost Souls

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Alice Cooper, who has been sober for 27 years, is honored at the fourth annual MusiCares MAP Fund benefit concert in Hollywood. Bernie Taupin gives Cooper the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award for helping other addicts with the recovery process.

1974-Opening for Bonnie Raitt at Boston’s Harvard Square Theater, Bruce Springsteen – who performs does “Born to Run” in concert for the first time – is reviewed by Rolling Stone editor and critic Jon Landau, who writes the soon-to-be-famous line, “I saw rock and roll future and its name is Bruce Springsteen.” Landau will go on to produce and manage Springsteen.

1970-The Doors‘ scheduled performance at Fairfield University in Connecticut is canceled under pressure from the school’s board of trustees. A statement says it is “not in the best interest of the Fairfield community” for Jim Morrison to be the “star attraction” at a school-sponsored event, since an “undesirable and immoral elements might infiltrate the campus under the guise of watching the concert.”

1962-Brian Epstein plays George Martin an audition disc by The Beatles. The producer is unimpressed by the recordings, but interested enough to arrange a live audition for the group.