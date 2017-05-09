Billy played in a number of groups and duos before going solo in the early ’70s. Which one of these was he never a member of?
a) The Hassles
b) Attila
c) The Vagrants
d) The Lost Souls
TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Billy Joel celebrates his 68th birthday today (May 9th).
Billy played in a number of groups and duos before going solo in the early ’70s. Which one of these was he never a member of?
a) The Hassles
b) Attila
c) The Vagrants
d) The Lost Souls
scroll down for today’s answer
ANNIVERSARIES
2008-Alice Cooper, who has been sober for 27 years, is honored at the fourth annual MusiCares MAP Fund benefit concert in Hollywood. Bernie Taupin gives Cooper the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award for helping other addicts with the recovery process.
1974-Opening for Bonnie Raitt at Boston’s Harvard Square Theater, Bruce Springsteen – who performs does “Born to Run” in concert for the first time – is reviewed by Rolling Stone editor and critic Jon Landau, who writes the soon-to-be-famous line, “I saw rock and roll future and its name is Bruce Springsteen.” Landau will go on to produce and manage Springsteen.
1970-The Doors‘ scheduled performance at Fairfield University in Connecticut is canceled under pressure from the school’s board of trustees. A statement says it is “not in the best interest of the Fairfield community” for Jim Morrison to be the “star attraction” at a school-sponsored event, since an “undesirable and immoral elements might infiltrate the campus under the guise of watching the concert.”
1962-Brian Epstein plays George Martin an audition disc by The Beatles. The producer is unimpressed by the recordings, but interested enough to arrange a live audition for the group.
BIRTHDAYS
Dave Gahan – 55 years old
Depeche Mode singer. Born 1962.
Tom Petersson – 67 years old
Cheap Trick bassist. Born 1950.
Billy Joel – 68 years old
The Long Island, New York native earned his place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with such ballads as “Just the Way You Are” and the retro pop of “Uptown Girl,” “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” and “You May Be Right.” His 1978 release, 52nd Street, won the Album of the Year Grammy. These days he concentrates on classical and theatrical music and tours with Elton John. Born 1949.
Richie Furay – 73 years old
Solo/ex-Buffalo Springfield/ex-Poco/ex-Souther, Hillman & Furay singer. Born 1944.
TRIVIA ANSWER
c) The Vagrants