Watch Metallica Live from Baltimore

Metallica will stream a live rehearsal from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland today, Tuesday, May 9 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 pm PT. Watch the live stream below.

The “Now That We’re Live” live stream will kick off their inaugural show for the North American leg of the WorldWired Tour 2017. The abbreviated set will including four songs in their entirety, including their current single, “Now That We’re Dead.”

Always pushing to do more online, Lars Ulrich says “We are psyched to share some of our rehearsals and final pre-production run-through with our friends around the world, and we hope you’ll come hang with us as we fire up the engines for the North American Summer run.”

Viewers will also be able to donate on Facebook Live to Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation, which supports a cross-section of national, local and Bay Area charities that the individual band members support, as well as music education programs and local food banks.

The band will use the tour to promote their latest album, Hardwired…To Self Destruct, which was released last November.

Metallica’s WorldWired 2017 Tour Dates:

May 10 – Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium

May 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

May 14 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

May 17 – Uniondale, NY @ New Coliseum

May 19 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium

May 21 – Columbus, OH @ Rock On The Range Festival

June 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

June 7 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field

June 11 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

June 14 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

June 16 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium

June 18 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

July 5 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

July 7 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

July 9 – Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park

July 12 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

July 14 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’Ete

July 16 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

July 19 – Montreal, QB @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

July 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

August 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium

August 6 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

August 9 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field

August 14 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

August 16 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium