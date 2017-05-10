Bear Versus Family Dog, Dog Wins

May 10, 2017 8:55 AM
Anyone remember the Bedford Bear from a couple of years ago? Man I miss that dude. And what did we do to him? Blast him with a fire hose so he’d scoot down Rockside Road in record time, from Independence to Garfield then back into the Bedford Reservation of the Metroparks. Now meet this guy out in Southern California where he’s a regular visitor, has never been zapped by a fire hose but went nose to nose with the family dog, and the dog wins this encounter.

Thanks to KABC-TV in Los Angeles with the story HERE.

Have a great day.

 

