TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Bono of U2 turns 57 today (May 10th).

What’s the name of the Dublin hotel Bono and The Edge co-own? a) The Million Dollar Hotel

b) Clarence Hotel

c) The Principle Hotel

d) Temple Bar Hotel

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Paul McCartney‘s divorce from Heather Mills becomes official.

2007-All four members of Pink Floyd take part in a tribute show to the band’s late singer, Syd Barrett, in London. David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Rick Wright play together, while Roger Waters performs solo.

2005-Robert Plant releases Mighty Rearranger, his first solo album of original material in 12 years.

2003-Paul McCartney performs outside the Roman Coliseum for a massive crowd. In addition to Beatles, solo and Wings material, he sings “Volare.”

1989-On Bono‘s 29th birthday, the U2 singer’s wife, Ali, gives birth to a daughter, Jordan Hewson.

1976-KISS guitarist Ace Frehley marries Jeanette Trerotola. An unmasked KISS jams at the reception. They are now divorced..

1966-Rolling Stones manager-producer Andrew Loog Oldham announces that the band will get more than a million-dollars to take part in the movie Only Lovers Left Alive. The film is never completed.

1965-Bob Dylan ends his tour of Great Britain (the one documented in the film Dont Look Back) with the second of two nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

1963-The Rolling Stones record what they hope will be their first single, Chuck Berry‘s “Come On” and Willie Dixon‘s “I Want to Be Loved,” at London’s Olympic Sound Studios. Both label and band will deem the results not up to snuff and schedule a second session.