Mr.Classic’s Blues Pick of the Day Van Morrison Just Like A Woman

May 10, 2017 10:15 PM
Filed Under: Mr.Classic’s Blues Pick of the Day, van morrison

Van Morrison: Just Like A Woman (Live Pacific High Studios)

Now referred to as Sir George Ivan Morrison but most fans still say “Van the Man” (born 31 August 1945). An Irish singer, songwriter and musician, he’s received six Grammy Awards, the 1994 Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, and has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He was knighted for his musical achievements and his services to tourism and charitable causes in Northern Ireland and is one of Ireland’s true jewels.

 

 

