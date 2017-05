The BBC actually banned the song “A Day In Life” from its’ airwaves for the first five years of its’ existence because of three simple words. The director of sound recordings David Gillard felt that lyric “I’d love to turn you on”, specifically the last three words were used in the “jargon of drug addicts”.

See letter HERE

Glad to hear they didn’t have a problem with “of course Henry the horse dances the waltz”.