The Daily Cut: U2 "Pride (In the Name of Love)"

May 10, 2017 8:08 AM
U2: “Pride (In the Name of Love)”

ALBUM: The Unforgettable Fire

YEAR: 1984

WRITER: Music: U2; Lyrics: Bono

Peaked at number-33 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Daniel Lanois, who co-produced U2‘s The Unforgettable Fire with Brian Eno, tells what made recording “Pride (In the Name of Love)” stand out from making the rest of the album. “’Pride’ is the track that gave us the most trouble on The Unforgettable Fire. We recorded that over and over, we tried that in all sorts of locations. We tried it at Slane Castle and we thought, ‘This is going to be a great room for this song,’ and it wasn’t. We didn’t get a good one. In the end, we recorded it at a very good, but standard, studio called Windmill Lane. The most important factor in nailing that track was Larry Mullen’s drum performance. In the end, that’s what pushed it though.”

Today (May 10th) is Bono’s 57th birthday.

