“Brockmire”: The Funniest Show You’re Probably Not Watching…

I’m always looking for a good new series to get lost in. Now last year (although I know I was a little late to the party), I was a happy camper when I found “Narcos”, “Bloodlines” and “The Queen . But “Narcos” is over and while I waited for the new seasons of the other two I needed a new fixation…and then The IFC channel answered my prayers and at 9 pm every Wednesday brought me “Brockmire”!

But who (or what) is Brockmire? Well, Jim Brockmire, played by the always hilarious Hank Azaria, is a Major League Baseball announcer who, after an X-rated on-air meltdown over his wife’s infidelity, is fired and spends almost a decade drunkenly wandering the globe before trying to climb back to the majors with the Morristown Frackers, a minor league team that is about as minor as you can get. What happens then is unbelievably funny; sort of what it would probably be like if Vin Scully had based his pre-game preparation around whiskey, cocaine, and hookers! What’s not to like?

