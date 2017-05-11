Browns RB Isaiah Crowell Signs Tender, Can Become Unrestricted Free Agent In 2018

May 11, 2017 8:24 AM By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under: cleveland browns, Isaiah Crowell

Isaiah Crowell has finally signed his tender to return to the Cleveland Browns.

Crowell’s agents confirmed the news on Twitter Wednesday evening.

Crowell, who is scheduled to make $2.746 million this coming season, can become an unrestricted free agent in 2018.

The Browns and Crowell tried to hammer out a long-term deal prior to the start of the new league year, which began on March 9, to no avail.

On Feb. 28 the Browns placed a second-round tender on the running back meaning if as a restricted free agent he signed an offer sheet with another team the Browns declined to match it they’d get a second round draft pick in return, but Crowell did not execute an offer sheet prior to the deadline this offseason.

For the second straight season Crowell led the Browns in rushing averaging 4.8 yards per carry while totaling 952 yards and 7 touchdowns on the ground in 2016.

Originally signed by the Brows as an undrafted free agent in 2014, Crowell has rushed for 2,265 yards and 19 touchdowns without missing a game in 3 seasons.

