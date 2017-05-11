 Trucks was the uncle of onetime Allman Brothers guitarist Derek Trucks. One of his uncles was Virgil Trucks, a pro athlete who was a two-time All-Star in the sport he played. What was the sport?

a) football
b) basketball
c) hockey
d) baseball (he was an all-star pitcher for the Tigers in 1949 and the White Sox in 1954 and also played for the Browns, Athletics and Yankees)