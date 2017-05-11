TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today (May 11th) would have been the 70th birthday of the late Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks.

Trucks was the uncle of onetime Allman Brothers guitarist Derek Trucks. One of his uncles was Virgil Trucks, a pro athlete who was a two-time All-Star in the sport he played. What was the sport? a) football

b) basketball

c) hockey

d) baseball (he was an all-star pitcher for the Tigers in 1949 and the White Sox in 1954 and also played for the Browns, Athletics and Yankees)

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Original Rush drummer John Rutsey dies of a heart attack caused by complications from diabetes. His playing can be heard on the band’s first radio hit, “Working Man.”

2007-Roger Daltrey of The Who opens a million-dollar treatment unit that provides care for young cancer patients in Glasgow, Scotland.

2000-Santana‘s “Maria Maria” (with The Product G-&-B) becomes the year’s longest-running number-one song on the Billboard Hot 100, with six consecutive weeks at the top.

1979-The Clash release the U-K-only Cost of Living E-P.

1974-Eric Clapton records “I Shot the Sheriff” at Criteria Studios in Miami.

1972-John Lennon says on the Dick Cavett Show that he believes he has been under constant surveillance by the F-B-I as part of a plot to deport him.

1970-Woodstock, the triple-album of performances from the festival, is released. It goes gold within two weeks and spends a month atop the album charts.

1965-The Rolling Stones, on tour in the U.S., begin two days of sessions at RCA Studios in Los Angeles. Among other tracks, they complete “Satisfaction.”