TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Today (May 11th) would have been the 70th birthday of the late Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks.
Trucks was the uncle of onetime Allman Brothers guitarist Derek Trucks. One of his uncles was Virgil Trucks, a pro athlete who was a two-time All-Star in the sport he played. What was the sport?
a) football
b) basketball
c) hockey
d) baseball (he was an all-star pitcher for the Tigers in 1949 and the White Sox in 1954 and also played for the Browns, Athletics and Yankees)
ANNIVERSARIES
2008-Original Rush drummer John Rutsey dies of a heart attack caused by complications from diabetes. His playing can be heard on the band’s first radio hit, “Working Man.”
2007-Roger Daltrey of The Who opens a million-dollar treatment unit that provides care for young cancer patients in Glasgow, Scotland.
2000-Santana‘s “Maria Maria” (with The Product G-&-B) becomes the year’s longest-running number-one song on the Billboard Hot 100, with six consecutive weeks at the top.
1979-The Clash release the U-K-only Cost of Living E-P.
1974-Eric Clapton records “I Shot the Sheriff” at Criteria Studios in Miami.
1972-John Lennon says on the Dick Cavett Show that he believes he has been under constant surveillance by the F-B-I as part of a plot to deport him.
1970-Woodstock, the triple-album of performances from the festival, is released. It goes gold within two weeks and spends a month atop the album charts.
1965-The Rolling Stones, on tour in the U.S., begin two days of sessions at RCA Studios in Los Angeles. Among other tracks, they complete “Satisfaction.”
BIRTHDAYS
Butch Trucks (Claude Hudson Trucks) – Died in 2017
The Allman Brothers Band drummer, an uncle of guitaristButch Trucks, shot himself to death on January 25th, 2017. He was 69. Born 1947.
Eric Burdon – 76 years old
He sang lead in The Animals, the Hall of Fame band from Newcastle, England whose first hit, “House of the Rising Sun,” spent three weeks at number-one in 1964. In 1966, “See See Rider” reached the Top 10, as did “San Franciscan Nights” the following year. Burdon sang with War on their 1970 debut hit, “Spill the Wine.” He’s written two autobiographies. Born 1941.
TRIVIA ANSWER
