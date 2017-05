An old hippie told Brad Pitt that he used to party with Jimi Hendrix at the house where Pitt now lives. In fact he said that Jimi even wrote a song in the grotto by the waterfall. “May This Be Love” from Are You Experienced is the song, and it’s basically a love song to a waterfall.

Interview from GQ

The song starts “Waterfall, nothing can harm me at all, my worries seem so very small, with my waterfall.”