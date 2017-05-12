Browns Sign 3 Draft Picks In Advance Of Rookie Minicamp

With rookie minicamp officially kicking off on Friday, the Browns signed the first 3 of 10 total draft picks Thursday.

Cornerback Howard Wilson (4th round), offensive lineman Roderick Johnson (5th round) and running back Matthew Dayes (7th roud) signed 4-year rookie deals.

The team announced the signings Thursday evening.

Wilson played in 29 career games at Houston and was a 2016 All-AAC first-team selection that saw him collect 107 total tackles and 9 interceptions.

Johnson played in 39 career games at Florida State, starting 31, where he was a 2-time ACC Jacobs Blocking Award Trophy recipient, which is given to the ACC’s top offensive lineman. He earned All-American honors in 2015 and 2016 and was a 2-Time All-ACC first-team selection.

Dayes played in 45 career games at N.C. State, finishing fourth in school history with 2,856 career rushing yards. He racked up 34 touchdowns while averaging 5.2 yards per carry on 550 attempts. Dayes also caught 98 passes for 933 yards and 6 TDs.

The entire draft class in addition to 11 undrafted free agents and camp invitees reported Thursday for rookie minicamp, which will run Friday-Sunday at the team’s training facility in Berea, Ohio.