Classic Cars With New Parts

The Cars will release expanded versions of Candy O and Panorama on July 28th. This time their 2nd and 3rd album will contain new parts, bonus tracks, and they’ll be available in several body styles, including a double LP vinyl model with three recorded sides and one side with a beautiful etching.

Full info HERE

Remixing was done by Maple Heights High grad Ric Ocasek, so you know this is going to sound as good as possible. One thing that could not be improved on, the Candy O album cover, featuring actress Candy Moore (her real name) who got her start as a child actress on the old show “Leave It To Beaver”. Really! You can insert your own dirty joke here.